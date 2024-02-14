Murder Of 4 Family Members: K’Taka Police Submit 2,250-Page Charge Sheet

(MENAFN- IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 14 (IANS) Karnataka Police have submitted a charge sheet running into 2,250 pages in 15 volumes to the Udupi district court in connection with the murder of four members of a family by a jilted lover.

The incident took place on November 12, 2023 in Trupthi Layout in Nejaru area in Udupi city.

Police sources stated on Wednesday that, the accused, 39-year-old Praveen Arun Chowgale, an Air India employee, committed the crime after becoming obsessive about 21-year-old Ainaz, his colleague.

The police have also gathered 300 pieces of evidence against the accused. The statements of the family members, neighbours and public have also been collected. CCTV footage, phone calls, the reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are considered as main evidence against the accused.

Ainaz's mother Haseena (46), sister Afnan (23) and brother Aseem (12) were stabbed to death by the accused. Father Mohammed Noor worked in abroad for several years. The accused had barged into the house in search of Ainaz and committed the gruesome murders.

The accused and Ainaz were friends and he nursed a grudge after the victim had distanced herself and stopped all communication with him. The issue had taken a communal turn as the victims hailed from Muslim community. The accused is presently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

