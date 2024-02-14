Azerbaijan Hands Over 173 Corpses To Armenia After 2023 Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The corpses of
173 people have been found and handed over to Armenia after the
Azerbaijani army carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on
September 19-20, 2023, the Azerbaijani State Commission for
Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.
''It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by
the norms of international humanitarian law and the relevant
provisions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020,
with the close participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
(RPC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),
provided comprehensive assistance to the Armenian side in
conducting search operations in the territories where military
operations were carried out. As a result, after the II Karabakh
War, the corpses of 1,713 dead were found and handed over to
Armenia, after the military conflict that took place on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border on September 12-14, 2022 -
157 bodies, and after the anti-terrorist measures of local
character conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh on
September 19-20, 2023 - the bodies of 173 dead," the State
Commission reports.
Will be updated
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.