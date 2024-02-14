Azerbaijan Hands Over 173 Corpses To Armenia After 2023 Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The corpses of 173 people have been found and handed over to Armenia after the Azerbaijani army carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.

''It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by the norms of international humanitarian law and the relevant provisions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, with the close participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), provided comprehensive assistance to the Armenian side in conducting search operations in the territories where military operations were carried out. As a result, after the II Karabakh War, the corpses of 1,713 dead were found and handed over to Armenia, after the military conflict that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border on September 12-14, 2022 - 157 bodies, and after the anti-terrorist measures of local character conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023 - the bodies of 173 dead," the State Commission reports.

Will be updated

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel