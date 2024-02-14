Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Stake In Creation Of Industrial, Trade Zones In Border Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan
and Tajikistan noted the need to create industrial and trade zones
in the border territories, Trend reports.
This was discussed at Uzbek-Tajik inter-ministerial political
consultations hosted by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on
February 13, 2024.
The delegations of the parties were headed by Uzbek Deputy
Foreign Minister Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov and Tajik Deputy Foreign
Minister Sodiq Imomi.
In the course of inter-ministerial political consultations, the
sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations as well as
the prospects of interaction within the framework of international
organizations.
The main directions considered during the meeting were matters
of trade and economic cooperation, the development of interregional
ties, and industrial cooperation. In particular, the sides noted
the need to modernize border points for simplified movement of
goods and people.
Representatives of both countries discussed the strengthening of
the legal framework and the schedule of upcoming events at
different levels. The participants in the meeting also exchanged
views on regional and international agenda matters.
Meanwhile, the number of Uzbek tourists visiting Tajikistan
amounted to 806,000 in 2023.
According to Tajikistan's Committee for Tourism Development, the
tourist flow from Uzbekistan has increased by 15 percent
year-on-year.
