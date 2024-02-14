Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Stake In Creation Of Industrial, Trade Zones In Border Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan noted the need to create industrial and trade zones in the border territories, Trend reports.

This was discussed at Uzbek-Tajik inter-ministerial political consultations hosted by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 13, 2024.

The delegations of the parties were headed by Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov and Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi.

In the course of inter-ministerial political consultations, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations as well as the prospects of interaction within the framework of international organizations.

The main directions considered during the meeting were matters of trade and economic cooperation, the development of interregional ties, and industrial cooperation. In particular, the sides noted the need to modernize border points for simplified movement of goods and people.

Representatives of both countries discussed the strengthening of the legal framework and the schedule of upcoming events at different levels. The participants in the meeting also exchanged views on regional and international agenda matters.

Meanwhile, the number of Uzbek tourists visiting Tajikistan amounted to 806,000 in 2023.

According to Tajikistan's Committee for Tourism Development, the tourist flow from Uzbekistan has increased by 15 percent year-on-year.