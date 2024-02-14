Azerbaijan Closes Up Top Trio Supplying Bitumen To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In January 2024,
Azerbaijan ranked in the top three countries supplying bitumen to
Georgia, Trend reports, referring to the Union of Oil Product Importers of
Georgia.
"In January 2024, Georgia imported 4,700 tons of bitumen, a 51
percent decrease from January 2023. Among the providers, Russia
contributed more than half, Iraq contributed over 46 percent, and
Azerbaijan contributed the remaining volume," the union said.
Bitumen is mainly used in the construction sector.
Azerbaijan has always been a major exporter of hydrocarbons and
oil products to Georgia.
