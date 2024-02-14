Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 398,140

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 398,140 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 14, 2024, including 1,060 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,433 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 12,043 armored combat vehicles (+39), 9,566 artillery systems (+66), 984 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 671 air defense systems (+4), 332 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,371 unmanned aerial vehicles (+39), 1,881 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,662 motor vehicles (+39), and 1,523 special equipment units (+5).

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 enemy manpower clusters, 1 command post, and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, Ukrainian missile troops struck four enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, seven artillery vehicles, three air defense systems, three command posts, two ammunition depots and one EW system.