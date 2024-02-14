Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 37 Times In Past Day, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 37 times, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 37 attacks, firing 164 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 37 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages, healthcare facilities and an educational institution in Kherson

Prokudin emphasized that one person was killed and six others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 13, two people were injured in the Russian army's shelling of Mykhailivka village in the Kherson region.