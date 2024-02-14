Emir Of Kuwait Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait State,
has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his
landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of
the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.
I take this opportunity to express our satisfaction with the
close ties that unite our friendly countries. Once again, I
emphasize our determination to develop and cement these ties in the
common interests of our nations.
Your Excellency, I wish you good health and success, and to the
Republic of Azerbaijan and its people - sustainable development and
progress.
Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
Emir of the State of Kuwait"
