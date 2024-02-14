Emir Of Kuwait Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait State, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

I take this opportunity to express our satisfaction with the close ties that unite our friendly countries. Once again, I emphasize our determination to develop and cement these ties in the common interests of our nations.

Your Excellency, I wish you good health and success, and to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people - sustainable development and progress.

Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah

Emir of the State of Kuwait"