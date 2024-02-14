Ombudsperson Comments On Armenia's Another Armed Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina
Aliyeva commented on Armenia's next armed provocation, Azernews reports.
In a statement, the Ombudsman said:
"Carrying out a policy of hatred and ethnic cleansing, flouting
the norms and principles of international law, the leadership of
Armenia, which has kept the territories of Azerbaijan under
occupation for almost 30 years, expelled more than one million
Azerbaijanis from their homeland, caused the disappearance of
almost 4,000 Azerbaijanis, and committed mine terror in our
territories, does not give up its insidious policy.
Thus, on February 12, Armenian armed forces once again violated
the ceasefire regime by opening fire on the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of Tovuz
region, as well as the positions of the Border Troops of the State
Border Guard Service (SBS) in the territory of the village of
Kollugishlag in Zangilan region. As a result of the shelling, a
serviceman of the SBS was wounded.
At a time when new opportunities for the peacemaking process are
emerging in the region, the leadership of Armenia should stop such
provocative actions that escalate tensions and take real steps
towards the establishment of peace.
I believe that international organisations should not ignore the
war crimes committed by Armenia and should, in the name of
establishing peace in the region, make a serious appeal to this
country to stop armed provocations that endanger peace negotiations
and the lives and health of servicemen".
