Ombudsperson Comments On Armenia's Another Armed Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva commented on Armenia's next armed provocation, Azernews reports.

In a statement, the Ombudsman said:

"Carrying out a policy of hatred and ethnic cleansing, flouting the norms and principles of international law, the leadership of Armenia, which has kept the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation for almost 30 years, expelled more than one million Azerbaijanis from their homeland, caused the disappearance of almost 4,000 Azerbaijanis, and committed mine terror in our territories, does not give up its insidious policy.

Thus, on February 12, Armenian armed forces once again violated the ceasefire regime by opening fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of Tovuz region, as well as the positions of the Border Troops of the State Border Guard Service (SBS) in the territory of the village of Kollugishlag in Zangilan region. As a result of the shelling, a serviceman of the SBS was wounded.

At a time when new opportunities for the peacemaking process are emerging in the region, the leadership of Armenia should stop such provocative actions that escalate tensions and take real steps towards the establishment of peace.

I believe that international organisations should not ignore the war crimes committed by Armenia and should, in the name of establishing peace in the region, make a serious appeal to this country to stop armed provocations that endanger peace negotiations and the lives and health of servicemen".