Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo“Positive” Egyptian Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 14 (NNN-MENA) – The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, are“positive,” Egyptian media reported yesterday.

The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.

A quadrilateral security meeting, attended by Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Israel, kicked off yesterday in Cairo, to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap.– NNN-MENA

