Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo“Positive” Egyptian Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Feb 14 (NNN-MENA) – The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, are“positive,” Egyptian media reported yesterday.
The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.
A quadrilateral security meeting, attended by Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Israel, kicked off yesterday in Cairo, to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN14022024000200011047ID1107849547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.