               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo“Positive” Egyptian Media


2/14/2024 2:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 14 (NNN-MENA) – The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, are“positive,” Egyptian media reported yesterday.

The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.

A quadrilateral security meeting, attended by Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Israel, kicked off yesterday in Cairo, to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN14022024000200011047ID1107849547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search