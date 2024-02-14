US, Canada Reaffirm Goal In Achieving Peace In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The United States (US) and Canada have reaffirmed their joint commitment in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East in the midst of rising tensions in the region because of Israel occupation's war on Gaza.

This came during a meeting in Washington DC which brought US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly together Tuesday, according to a US Department of State's statement.

The Israeli occupation has been waging a large scale attack on Gaza Strip since October 7 which has so far killed more than 27,000 people and injured many more others, amidst international calls to end the aggression.

Blinken and Joly meanwhile discussed the pressing need to reach an agreement in regards to the updated Columbia River Treaty, which the two countries began in May 2018.

Furthermore, according to the US Department of State's website, the US and Canada had gone through 15 rounds of negotiations since 2018, to modernize a treaty system that would serve people from either side of the border to the Columbia River Basin.

The Columbia River Treaty is an agreement between the US and Canada signed in 1961 to coordinate the obligations the two countries' share regarding flood risk management, and hydroelectric energy production.

The US believes the flood risk management, and hydroelectric energy production provided benefits to millions of people on either side of the border, and achieved environmental benefits to the River Basin. (end)

asj













MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107849531