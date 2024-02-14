(MENAFN- The Conversation) Dive into a dynamic role at the University of Melbourne: Research Support Officer tackling coastal pollution with groundbreaking recycling initiatives.

Job no: 0061652

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time Fixed-term for 12 months

Faculty: Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology

Department/School: School of Electrical, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Salary: UOM 5 – $79,961 - $91,844 p.a. plus 17% super



Conduct research on coastal and marine pollution in the Northern Territory and Far-North Queensland, developing a business model to recycle collected plastics into high-value-added products with leading brands' support.

Excellent opportunity to contribute to innovative solutions for addressing marine pollution and recycling plastics, collaborating with industry partners and utilizing laboratory and field experience in coastal and marine environments under the guidance of Professor Priyan Mendis. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

As a Research Support Officer within the Department of Infrastructure Engineering at the University of Melbourne, you'll play a pivotal role in addressing coastal and marine pollution in the Northern Territory and Far-North Queensland. Collaborating with industry partners, you'll develop innovative strategies to recycle collected plastics into high-value products. This dynamic role involves field surveys, laboratory testing, and designing mobile micro-recycling factories, offering a unique opportunity to make a tangible impact on environmental sustainability.

Your responsibilities will include:



Assess ocean plastic and marine debris pollution and root causes in the coastal and marine environments and quantify them using literature and field visits.

Plan and undertake experiments to study, measure and understand the impacts on marine animals and plants.

Environmental monitoring, including visual observations, collecting samples and surveying marine and coastal animals affected by the ocean plastic crisis to identify their behaviour changes or impacts due to the changes in their natural habitats. Assist post-doctoral researchers and PhD candidates in preparing samples and identifying plastics and microplastics in species, surrounding coastal environment and waterbodies using manual techniques and microscopic studies, including SEM, FTIR or Raman spectroscopy.

Who We Are Looking For

You will demonstrate a proven ability to work cooperatively and positively within a multidisciplinary research team, effectively communicating with individuals from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, your capacity to collaborate seamlessly with industry partners will ensure timely project completion and success. You will also have:



The candidate must have a Bachelor or Degree related to Coastal and Marine Resource Management or environmental sciences with a strong background in marine and coastal sciences or Marine Biology or an equivalent degree that includes subjects on marine and coastal pollution, marine and coastal waste management, and environmental monitoring and sampling techniques.

Minimum two years' experience working within a laboratory environment with relevant field experience and exposure to ocean plastic collection and handling is desired. Knowledge and experience covering environmental sociology, marine and coastal ecology and marine diversity conservation.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is available for this position .

Your New Team The Department of Infrastructure Engineering sits within the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology and houses the disciplines of Geomatics, Civil Engineering and Environmental Hydrology and Water Resources.

FEIT has never been better positioned as a global leader, anchored in the dynamic Asia Pacific region, creating and curating knowledge to address some of the world's biggest challenges. Through our students and our relationships with communities, we can not only respond to society's needs but anticipate and create engineering and IT solutions for the future.

