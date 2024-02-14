Cyber Warfare Market Intelligence: Insights Into Global Threats And Defense Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyber Warfare Market Size

Rise in advance cyberattacks drives the growth of the global cyber warfare market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Cyber Warfare Market ," The cyber warfare market was valued at $37.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $127.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The term "Cyber Warfare Market" refers to the economic ecosystem surrounding the development, sale, and implementation of technologies, services, and strategies aimed at conducting offensive and defensive operations in the digital realm. It encompasses various facets, including software solutions, hardware components, consulting services, training programs, and policy frameworks designed to detect, prevent, mitigate, or respond to cyber threats and attacks.

Request Sample Report at:

Cyber warfare involves the use of digital tactics to disrupt, damage, or destroy an adversary's information systems, networks, and infrastructure, to gain a strategic advantage or achieve specific military, political, or economic objectives. This can include activities such as hacking, malware deployment, denial-of-service attacks, information theft, and espionage conducted by nation-states, criminal organizations, hacktivist groups, or other entities.

The cyber warfare market is experiencing rapid growth, encompassing various goods, services, and technological advancements related to employing digital strategies in conflicts. This involves utilizing cyber capabilities to disrupt, damage, or disable an adversary's computer systems, networks, or information infrastructure to gain a strategic edge or achieve specific military objectives. Within this market, there are several components, including cyber threat intelligence, offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, cyber intelligence, cyber weapons, and cyber training and simulation.

Offensive cyber capabilities involve developing and deploying advanced tools and techniques to launch cyberattacks on adversaries' systems. Conversely, defensive cyber capabilities focus on protecting critical networks and infrastructure from online threats. Additionally, the market encompasses the creation and utilization of cyber weapons designed to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in computer systems and networks. These weapons are anticipated to impact or disable crucial infrastructures such as power grids, financial systems, and communication networks.

For Report Customization:

The global ecosystem of technology, tactics, and services centered on the offensive and defensive application of cyber capabilities for military, intelligence, and national security goals is included in the cyber warfare market. It consists of a variety of components intended to safeguard, take advantage of, and interfere with digital infrastructure and information systems on a national and global scale. Intelligence collecting, such as signals intelligence (SIGINT), human intelligence (HUMINT), and open-source intelligence (OSINT), is frequently necessary for cyber warfare. The market for cyber warfare is dynamic and ever-changing as a result of new threats, improvements in technology, and shifting geopolitical conditions. It is essential to the current state of national security and defense as governments and other institutions continue to emphasize the value of protecting the digital sphere and deploying it to their benefit.

Furthermore, surge in rise in advance cyberattacks and increased dependence on technology are the major factors that is striking the market growth during the forecast period. However, shortage of shared real-time information on rapidly evolving threats and insufficiently trained workforce to address new threats are primarily restraining the market growth. Moreover, increase in reliance on connected systems and technology is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on components, the hardware segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global cyber warfare market revenue, owing to the offer of equipment and tools created especially to enable cyber warfare operation, which includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems, network and security appliances, and advanced malware or exploit kits propels the market growth significantly. The software segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, owing to offering a wide variety of capabilities, including data analysis, vulnerability assessment, intrusion detection and prevention, network reconnaissance and scanning, exploit development, and malware generation and distribution.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Based on end users, the aerospace and defense segment dominated the cyber warfare market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to help identify and mitigate cyber threats, and share this information with government agencies, and collaborate with cybersecurity firms and other industries to strengthen overall cybersecurity propels the market growth significantly. However, the BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the cyber warfare market forecast period, owing to use of Fintech mobile apps has become a rage.

Region-wise, the cyber warfare market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as the increasing use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity aiding the growth of the cyber warfare market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to enables enterprises and managed security service providers to improve operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, and security outcomes is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Leading Market Players-

.IBM

.BAE Systems

.Intel Corporation

.Cisco Systems, Inc.

.DXC Technology Company

.L3harris Technologies, Inc.

.RTX

.AIRBUS

.Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

.General Dynamics Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global cyber warfare market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Other Related Report:

1. Cyber Security in BFSI Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn