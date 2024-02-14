WPL: Beth Mooney Returns As Gujarat Giants' Captain, Sneh Rana To Be Her Deputy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) Australian batter Beth Mooney has returned as the captain Gujarat Giants with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as her deputy ahead of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise announced on Wednesday.

The duo will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of WPL. However, she had to leave the tournament after the first game due to an injury.

“I am delighted to be back with Gujarat Giants and grateful for the team's trust in me. We have a fantastic squad, and I am confident we will put up a good show. It is good WPL will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, which are new to the tournament,” said Mooney.

Mooney is one of the best batters in international T20 cricket. In addition to being part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023, she was also in the squad that won the 2022 ODI World Cup and Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Despite being in the 2014 T20 World Cup-winning squad, she did not make her international debut for Australia till January 2016. In December 2017, she won both the inaugural ICC T20I Player of the Year and Emerging Player of the Year awards.

She was named Wisden's Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2021 and 2022. Her 24 half-centuries is the second-most by a batter in T20I cricket; she was also the fastest women's cricketer to reach 2,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Rana, an off-break bowler and a right-handed batter, is one of India's top cricketers. She made her ODI and T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2014, and in Tests against England in 2021. In season 1 of WPL, she was named the skipper of Gujarat Giants following Mooney's injury, and bagged 6 wickets in 7 innings. Rana was part of the team that won Silver for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"The second season of WPL will be another festival of cricket. That Beth is back as skipper is fantastic news, and I will do everything I can to support her. The squad is well-balanced, and we are in a good place as a team," said Rana.

"Mooney and Rana are stalwarts, and we at Adani Sportsline are delighted to have them leading the team. WPL is an important part of cricketing history, and we are proud to be associated with it. We have some of the best minds in the game working towards a common goal of glory, and I am sure that will be reflected on the field," said Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on February 25.

--IANS

bc/