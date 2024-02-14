CAPEX.com Unveils Exciting New Collaboration with Brand Ambassador Zach King

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Abu Dhabi, 14.02.2024 – CAPEX.com, a leading fintech company specializing in online trading and investment services, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Brand Ambassador and social media sensation, Zach King. Following the recent announcement of its pending merger with the renowned German-listed company NAGA Group AG, CAPEXcontinues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and accessibility in the financial markets.



Building on the success of its previous collaborations, CAPEXintroduces its new video featuring Zach King, aimed at empowering traders and investors worldwide. In the “Grab Your #SliceOfTheMarket” video, Zach King brings his magic to the world of trading and investing, showing how easy and exciting it is to spot potential opportunities and trade using CAPEX.com’s powerful platform. In addition, followers have the chance to win one of the twenty $1,000 trading accounts by engaging with CAPEX.com’s global social media channels, such as liking and sharing the “Grab Your #SliceOfTheMarket” video. (Terms and conditions apply)



"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Zach King and introduce this exciting video to our global audience," said Octavian Patrascu, founder of CAPEX.com. "At CAPEX.com, we are committed to making trading and investing accessible to everyone, and this campaign exemplifies our dedication to empowering individuals to seize opportunities in the financial markets."





