Exploring U.S. Portable Ventilators Market : Projected To Surpass USD 160.98 Million By 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Portable Ventilator Market by Mode, Interface, Age Group and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The U.S. portable ventilator market accounted for $106.20 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $160.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.34% from 2019 to 2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly disrupted economies across various sectors, including the portable ventilator market. Ventilators are essential devices for treating COVID-19 patients, leading to a surge in demand. Major manufacturers like Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Philips, Medtronic, and Smiths Group have ramped up production by 30% to 50% to meet the increasing need, with an estimated demand of 77,000 new ventilators in 2019.

Moreover, advancements in microprocessor-controlled ventilation technology have created opportunities for healthcare teams to enhance the care of critically ill patients. These advanced ventilators come with a range of features and safeguards, including sensors and monitors for patient-specific parameters like air pressure, volume, and flow velocity, as well as general parameters such as air leakage, mechanical failure, and power backup. Such innovations are expected to drive further growth in the portable ventilator market, catering to emergency situations effectively.

Growth Factors

The growth of the U.S. portable ventilator market is propelled by several factors, including the expanding geriatric population prone to respiratory ailments, a high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and increased government spending on healthcare. However, certain limitations such as the high cost of portable ventilators and the risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) impede market growth.

According to statistics from the National Cancer Institute, the number of individuals diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. was approximately 9.5 million in 2019, with an expected rise to 19 million by 2024. This surge in cancer cases is anticipated to drive the demand for cancer pain drugs for therapeutic purposes, thus contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, there is a growing demand for healthcare facilities providing long-term care for chronic respiratory conditions, driven by an expanding base of elderly individuals requiring prolonged ventilation. The market is also expected to be bolstered by the increasing need for emergency care for extended illnesses and prolonged treatment associated with lung diseases in both pediatric and adult populations.

Key Market Players:

. Becton, Dickinson And Company (Carefusion/ Vyaire Medical Inc.)

. Draegerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

. Getinge Ab

. Hamilton Medical Ag

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

. Percussionaire Corp.

. Smiths Group Plc.

. Resmed Inc.

. Zoll Medical Corporation

