Cong Leader Booked For Threatening BJP MLA In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) Karnataka Police filed an FIR against a Congress leader on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a BJP MLA from the Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency in Bengaluru.

The Kamakshipalya police in Bengaluru have registered a case and initiated an investigation against Padmaraju, a Congress leader and former corporator in Bengaluru.

MLA Gopalaiah has stated that he will also file a complaint with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, demanding the externment of Padmaraju.

Police sources said that the accused had called MLA Gopalaiah over a financial matter and threatened him, indicating that he would get him killed en route Vidhana Soudha or he would barge in his house and hack him to death.

Padmaraju had left the BJP and joined the Congress in April last year.

More details are yet to emerge.

