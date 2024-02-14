(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) Congratulations, you have a date for yourself this Valentine. However, since you have found your way to this post, chances are you might not be fully prepared for that flawless, picture-perfect date just yet.

From the comfort of your Netflix-and-chill sofa to a glamorous red-carpet look, Dr. Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist and Re'equil India's advisor shares with IANSlife five glow-up tips to celebrate this special day with glowing skin and gorgeous hair.

Sleep and Hydrate

Want your date to be impressed by your glowing skin? Get at least 7 hours of sleep and drink plenty of water. Being sleep-deprived and dehydrated is the recipe for dull skin. So, minimize your screen time or take a break from whatever show you are binging on to get a good night's sleep.

Moreover, drink enough water (approx. 6-7 glasses) to get rid of puffiness. Especially if you have dry skin, drinking lots of water provides the much-needed oxygen to your cells.

Pre-Date Skincare: Fun and Effective

Don't you hate whenever there is a special occasion when your skin decides to play tricks on you? That's why it is important to have a pre-date skincare regime that contains cleansing, exfoliation, face mask, toner, and moisturizer. So even if the damage is done (Acne!), you can still pull off that“Radiant skin look”.

Start by cleansing your skin with a face wash that deeply exfoliates but keeps your skin's essential moisture.

Following that, do an ice facial; take out an ice cube and gently rub it on your entire face in a circular motion. This is a great way to reduce puffiness, especially near your eyes. You can even put on a serum-based sheet mask to brighten and hydrate the skin.

Follow a Healthy Hair Ritual

Even your hair could use a little extra love on Valentine's Day. Begin by massaging your hair with an oil for shiny strands-follow up with a deep nourishment hair mask.

Wait for 15 to 20 minutes and cleanse your hair with a delightful-smelling shampoo to remove grease, dirt, and dead skin cells. Then opt for a gentle hair conditioner with hydrating ingredients such as Babassu Oil.

Enjoy the result: smooth, soft hair ready for styling in any way you wish to.

Vibe Check: Play your Favourite Music

It's perfectly normal to feel those pre-date jitters; listening to your favourite music can boost your spirits and put you in a happy mood. Plug in your earphones or connect to a speaker, crank up the volume, and let the music be your companion as you get ready.

Prep for a Smooth Makeup Base

Wondering whether you should follow your regular makeup routine or step up the ladder? It's best not to overdo anything or experiment. Stick with your usual routine, except this time, prep for a smooth base. Start with a hydrating moisturizer containing Ceramide or Hyaluronic Acid to prepare your skin for the makeup.

You can also apply a matte texture sunscreen to shield your skin against harmful UV rays, all while ensuring a non-greasy, white cast-free appearance. Bonus: it acts like a perfect makeup base. Don't forget... that this self-care journey is a celebration of self-love. Take each tip as a gesture of kindness to yourself-so you can feel more confident on your Valentine's date.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

lh/tb