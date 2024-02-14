Netanyahu claims Israel murdering more terrorists than residents

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with American media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel is now focused on targeting more Hamas militants than civilians in its ongoing conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu's comments came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) geared up for a ground assault on the densely populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Western nations, including the United States, have cautioned Israel against launching a ground offensive in the city, where an estimated 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge following displacement from their homes due to Israeli bombings.



During the interview with ABC News host Jonathan Karl, Netanyahu faced questions about the reported death toll in Gaza exceeding 28,000, as stated by Gaza health officials. Dismissing these figures as "Hamas statistics," the Israeli leader urged caution in accepting such claims.



Netanyahu asserted that Israel had successfully lowered the ratio of civilian-to-terrorist casualties to below 1-to-1, a figure he argued was considerably lower than in other similar theaters of warfare.



Netanyahu went on to cite information from unnamed "urban warfare experts and other commentators," stating that Israel had killed and wounded over 20,000 Hamas terrorists, including approximately 12,000 fighters. However, the prime minister did not elaborate on the categorization of the remaining 8,000 individuals mentioned as terrorists.



Last month, the International Court of Justice ruled that there was plausible evidence of Israel committing genocide in Gaza and ordered the country to cease targeting Palestinian civilians.



In response, the Israeli government asserted that it was already taking every possible measure to minimize civilian casualties while actively working to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.



Netanyahu's remarks underscore the ongoing controversy surrounding the conflict and the differing narratives presented by Israel and its critics on the international stage.







