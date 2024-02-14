Hungary Premier claims Russia thinks of EU as joke

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voiced his concerns over the European Union's perceived lack of assertiveness, particularly in its dealings with Russia. Orban argued that Russia does not take the European Union seriously due to its perceived weakness, asserting that if Brussels can enhance its standing, Moscow might be more open to negotiations on the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Hungary's conservative government has a history of criticizing the European Union's approach, accusing it of infringing on the rights of member states.



Orban emphasized the need for the European Union to communicate more clearly to Moscow about its own interests and strengths. He argued that a meaningful understanding between the European Union and Russia can only be achieved through a mutual recognition of interests.



However, he cautioned that without a change in approach from Brussels, there is a risk that Russia and the United States may forge a new security architecture on the continent without European involvement.



The Hungarian Prime Minister also took issue with what he sees as a "growing tendency toward centralization" within the European Union, which he claims undermines the sovereignty of member states. Orban criticized the current structure of the European Parliament, describing it as dysfunctional and a "madhouse." He proposed a return to a previous arrangement where national parliaments of member states sent representatives to the European Parliament, as opposed to the current system of direct elections.



Orban's remarks highlight not only Hungary's dissatisfaction with the European Union's handling of the Ukraine conflict but also a broader concern about the bloc's effectiveness and unity in dealing with external challenges, particularly in its relations with Russia. The Hungarian leader's call for a stronger, more assertive European Union suggests a growing sentiment among certain member states for a reevaluation of the bloc's policies and strategies in the face of geopolitical complexities.





