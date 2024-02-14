ETIHAD CARGO SECURETECH TO MAKE TRANSPORTATION OF CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SAFER

(MENAFN- IHC) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched SecureTech. This new product is the ninth addition to the carrier's suite of premium products and is dedicated to the safe and secure transportation of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other lithium battery-powered devices. Etihad Cargo has developed and launched SecureTech in response to growing global demand from the carrier's customers and partners for a product that addresses the challenges of transporting high-value electronic devices cost-effectively while minimising risks.



To ensure the secure transportation of electronic devices, Etihad Cargo provides several security features. Products transported via SecureTech are monitored during the build-up and break-down of palettes in secure and controlled storage areas at the origin, during transit and at the destination. Constant surveillance is provided by security personnel or CCTV systems, ensuring only authorised personnel have access to shipments during transportation.



SecureTech also ensures the safe movement of consumer electronics. Lithium batteries are the preferred energy source for a wide range of consumer electronics. Although they are widely used, lithium batteries can pose a safety risk if not handled in accordance with transport regulations due to their potential to ignite, explode or go into thermal runaway. Etihad Cargo's number one priority is safety, and the carrier recently became the third Middle Eastern airline to achieve International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) certification. Achieving this globally recognised standard demonstrates Etihad Cargo's commitment to transporting lithium battery shipments safely using sophisticated safety management systems and specialised equipment.



In addition to Etihad Cargo's facilities and operations, CEIV Li-batt certification also extends to the carrier's personnel. Etihad Cargo delivers rigorous training programmes to ensure teams are handling lithium batteries safely and securely and meticulously reviews all documentation, packaging, and labelling during acceptance checks with the aid of a specifically designed acceptance checklist.



Leonard Rodrigues, Acting Managing Director at Etihad Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo has launched SecureTech based on feedback from the carrier's partners and customers and the growing demand for a dedicated product to make the transportation of consumer electronics safer and more secure. Over the years, Etihad Cargo has developed expertise in handling specialised products, and moving lithium battery-powered devices comes with unique challenges. Etihad Cargo is well-equipped to overcome these challenges thanks to its experience in transporting high-value, fragile, time- and temperature-sensitive, and dangerous goods."



Etihad Cargo has witnessed a surge in demand for air cargo capacity for the transportation of consumer electronics, recording a significant increase in the number of mobile phone shipments from India.



Rodrigues said: "The latest market data suggests India's electronic exports exceeded $20 billion in 2023, with mobile phones making up 52 per cent of all electronic exports. Other top exporters of electronic devices included China and Vietnam. The launch of SecureTech, in combination with the introduction of new routes and increased frequencies for these key markets, will enable Etihad Cargo to fully meet the growing capacity demand for electronic shipments while giving customers and partners confidence that their products will arrive safely at their final destination on time and as promised."



Etihad Cargo's customers will be able to book SecureTech shipments from March 1, 2024.





