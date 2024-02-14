Intellectual Property Software Market Opportunities: A Global Industry Overview - 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intellectual Property Software Market

The intellectual property (IP) software market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to several factors.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Intellectual Property Software Market ," The intellectual property software market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $31.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Intellectual property (IP) software refers to computer programs, applications, or platforms designed to assist individuals or organizations in managing, protecting, and leveraging their intellectual property assets. These assets can include patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and other intangible creations or innovations. IP software typically offers features such as intellectual property portfolio management, patent searching and analysis, trademark monitoring, copyright registration, licensing management, and enforcement tools. This software aims to streamline IP-related processes, enhance intellectual property strategy, ensure compliance with regulations, and maximize the value of intellectual property assets for businesses or individuals.

The market's expansion is primarily fueled by rapid modernization and an escalating number of disputes, while concurrently, rising expenses linked with protection and enforcement impede its growth. Moreover, the burgeoning wave of digitalization presents a promising avenue for market advancement.

The report delves into the analysis of growth catalysts, constraints, and trends within the intellectual property software market. It employs Porter's five forces analysis to gauge the influence of factors like supplier bargaining power, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, substitute threats, and buyer bargaining power on the intellectual property software market.

Major market players adopted product launch strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers in the intellectual property software market. For instance, in September 2023, Clarivate plc launched Forecast, the next generational AI-driven solution to assist IP professionals to automate and simplify the process to enable faster budget approvals. Forecast is an IP cost forecasting and budgeting tool that provides IP professionals with strong predictive budget forecasting skills, to facilitate rapid budget approvals, to streamline and automate the procedure. Furthermore, in April 2023, Patsnap launched an AI-powered GPT product.

The product is developed to revolutionize IP and R&D innovation services. PatsnapGPT comprises of three significant features: patent search expert, patent technical disclosure assistant and R&D assistant. While the patent technical disclosure assistant creates standardized patent technical disclosures for R&D staff, the patent search expert assists IP people in creating patent search queries automatically. To increase operational efficiency, the R&D assistant simplifies the technical document search and summary process. Therefore, such strategies foster intellectual property software market growth in the ICT sector.

Based on the region, North America dominated the intellectual property software market analysis in 2022. This can be attributed to the concentration of high-tech industries, that highly demand intellectual property software solutions in the region.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the intellectual property software market size in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that on-premise solutions allow companies to have greater control over data and intellectual property, thus reducing concerns about data breaches and compliance issues. Therefore the demand and use of in-premise solutions is more as compared to cloud solutions.

Based on industry vertical, IT & telecom segment dominated the intellectual property software market forecast in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that IT & telecom industry is a highly innovative industry and the IT and software companies require IP software to protect their assets from time to time.

Based on application, licensing segment dominated the intellectual property software market share in 2022. This is because subscription and usage based licensing model are getting popular. In addition, the filings of intellectual property are growing at an increasing rate and therefore, businesses and organizations are increasingly relying on intellectual property software for efficient management and tracking of license agreements.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the intellectual property software industry such as Clarivate Plc, Patsnap, Anaqua Inc., LexisNexis (REALX), Alt Legal Inc., Patseer Technologies Limited, Questel, Patrix AB, Flextrac and Innovation Asset Group, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the intellectual property software industry.

