All-New 2024 Ford Mustang Roars into the Middle East

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia February 13th, 2024 – Sixty years after its debut, the all-new Ford Mustang brings its unique blend of muscular design and exhilarating performance to the Middle East. Now in its seventh generation, the all-new Mustang adds a fresh chapter to an icon, delivering the looks, drive, and roar expected of the world's best-selling sports car over the past ten years.



Bold, Muscular Design



The seventh-generation Mustang adds a modern muscular aesthetic to a heritage-inspired exterior. A low, horizontal bow emphasizes width at the front, complemented by an upper grille and rear lights that are heavily influenced by the original first-generation Mustang – as are the sleek roofline, broad sprinting stance, and shortened rear overhang – while the Tri-Bar LED headlamps continue the Mustang’s classic lighting signature.



The GT 5.0, GT Premium 5.0, and GT Premium 5.0 convertible all feature an updated front fascia and rear valance, while the top-range Dark Horse boasts unique front grilles with an iconic Pony Badge, an exclusive fascia at the front and back, as well as special upper, lower, and outboard grilles.



“The new Mustang is more robust and edgier, leaning into Mustang’s classic brawniness and timelessness,” said Chris Powell, Icons Brand Manager at Ford Middle East.



Mustang convertible continues its drop-top legacy offering maximum open-air freedom. A simple, one-touch activation with a single-handle center latch opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof. The compact roof design and independent rear suspension also contribute toward segment-leading trunk space that can accommodate up to two golf bags.

The All-New Mustang comes to the Middle East in 11 standard colors with a 12th exclusive color for the Dark Horse edition – Ember Blue. The Dark Horse edition features Brembo six-piston front brake calipers with larger rotors, and a 19” Brembo brake system with performance linings.



A Performance raised rear wing takes pride of place on the GT Premium 5.0 and Dark Horse trims of the All-New Mustang.



The Dark Horse edition also includes additional blue accents across the seats, a black-painted roof, unique brake calipers, a Notorious Blue with Grabber Blue logo, and a unique hood graphic.



Reimagined, Technology-Powered Interior



Behind the muscular exterior silhouette of the seventh-generation Mustang lies the most technologically advanced, driver-centric cockpit of any Mustang to date. The fighter jet-inspired cockpit offers the driver two flowing and curved displays that can be quickly customized to show information the driver wants or needs to see.



The available leather-wrapped steering wheel has a chrome bezel, tilt/telescoping steering column, Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS) with selectable effort, cruise, and audio controls.



The All-New Mustang’s 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized to display different animated designs and new drive-mode dependent visuals. Based on the same Unreal Engine 3D creation tool used in modern video games, when choosing personalized drive mode settings, the car’s current setup is displayed on the center stack as real-time graphical renderings. Settings can be adjusted by simply swiping the graphic to rotate the car virtually in a true gamified style.



A large 13.2-inch center-stack touchscreen takes pride of place, offering driver and front passenger easy access to the All-New Mustang’s key controls.



The All-New Mustang is also equipped with a suite of advanced driver-assist technologies to maximize safety. Ford CoPilot360 comes standard with BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support), and Rear View Camera, in addition to Cruise Control. Available on the GT 5.0, Convertible, and Dark Horse, the Lane-Keeping System features a Lane-Keeping Assist, Lane-Keeping Alert and Driver Alert, while Adaptive Cruise Control ensures a seamless journey, even on busy roads.



Pony x Performance



With its advanced fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, the All-New Mustang delivers more naturally aspirated horsepower than ever, thanks to an innovative dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design, which helps minimize induction loss by enabling higher air flow rates.



Drivers can choose between a 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift capability or, for those seeking an uncompromising connection to the eight-cylinder engine, a 6-speed MT82-D4 manual transmission, which includes Dual Mass Flywheel and Twin Disc Clutch. Mustang GT with manual transmission includes standard rev-matching that helps hold engine RPM when the clutch is engaged. This retains peak torque between manual gear changes, delivering even more precision, thrill and better refinement. For drivers who prize performance above all else, the Mustang Dark Horse offers drivers the additional option of a unique TREMEC 6-speed manual gearbox.



Quicker steering ratios and minimal compliance from steering wheel to tire significantly enhances the car’s cornering dynamics, with increased straight-line power.



With Normal, Sport, Slippery, Track, Drag Strip, and Custom drive modes, the All-New Mustang is equipped to provide a drive optimized to a range of surfaces, conditions, and use cases. Steering effort, engine response, and transmission and electronic stability control settings are all adjusted according to the selected mode, and high-fidelity graphics in the digital instrument panel bring the mode to life.



“This is the most athletic, confidence-inspiring Mustang to drive yet,” said Powell. “Thanks to drive modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls, we’re now able to give drivers peak performance everywhere, from their favorite roads to their local track.”





