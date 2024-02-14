Exploring The Majesty Of The World’S Tallest Waterfall In South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestled in South America, the world's tallest waterfall stands as a breathtaking natural wonder, surrounded by an exquisite array of wildlife and vegetation.



Angel Falls inspires films like "Up" and "Avatar," captivating visitors with its breathtaking beauty and cinematic allure.



Lonely Planet lauds Angel Falls as a must-visit destination for its unique appeal and additional attractions.



Towering above the renowned Niagara Falls at 51 meters, it also triples the height of the Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of France, in sheer magnitude.



Angel Falls, within Venezuela's Canaima National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a global waterfall landmark.







Standing at an impressive height of 979 meters with a continuous drop of 807 meters, the water cascades down the Churún River from Auyantepuy.



Discovered in 1933 by American aviator James Crawford Angel on a flight over the Venezuelan jungle, this marvel in the Bolívar state was named in his honor.



However, in 2011, President Hugo Chávez announced the name change to Kerepakupai Vena, which translates to "the deepest place of the plunge."



The surrounding area boasts rich biodiversity with over 500 bird species, poison dart frogs, monkeys, anteaters, tapirs, and more.

Exploring Angel Falls

Angel Falls is a finalist among 28 candidates for the New 7 Wonders of Nature.



Despite Angel Falls' fame as one of Venezuela 's most iconic attractions, accessing it presents a challenge.



However, it is reachable via a small plane from Caracas or Ciudad Bolivar to Canaima National Park. A path also leads from Canaima Lagoon through the Carrao River to the falls.









Visitors to Angel Falls can enjoy hiking, climbing, boat trips, or visits to indigenous villages, along with exhilarating parachuting experiences.









The optimal period for these ventures is between May and November when the falls are at their most splendid.

