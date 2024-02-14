Latin America’S M&A Sector Struggles In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The beginning of 2024 presented significant hurdles for the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) industry in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Reports indicate a 32% reduction in deals and a 10% fall in their value in January, compared to the same period in 2023.









Only Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia managed to mobilize more capital amid broader market challenges during this downturn.









Market uncertainty, fueled by economic difficulties in the latter half of 2023 and continuing into 2024, has affected the nature and speed of M&A activities.



Factors like increasing interest rates and inflation are diminishing asset values and dampening market activity.







For a rebound, particularly in pivotal economies such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina, a focus on political and economic stability is crucial.









Grupo Calleja's acquisition of a stake in Grupo Éxito suggests potential market shifts, marking a standout transaction last month.









A conducive environment, particularly in key sectors like energy, services, and technology, is essential for invigorating the M&A landscape.



BCG underscores enduring challenges post-2008 crisis, citing recent interest rate hikes, geopolitical tensions, and recession fears dampening business activities.



2023 saw a notable 57% dip in major South American M&A transactions.



However, financially sound companies seized uncertainties to pursue unique opportunities, prioritizing ESG and digital transformation initiatives strategically.



January's analysis of M&A activities revealed mixed results across Brazil, Chile, Colombia , Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, reflecting diverse market dynamics.



The venture capital sector also saw a decline, whereas asset acquisitions showed an uptick in both transaction numbers and value.



BCG notes factors boosting the 2024 M&A market: ample capital, price expectation shifts, regulatory changes, and nearshoring supply chain strategies.



These elements could bridge gaps in negotiations, paving the way for a more vibrant M&A ecosystem.

