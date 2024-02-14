Mozambique Aims For Universal Energy Access By 2030

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique is on a mission to secure universal energy access by 2030. The plan involves both expanding the electrical grid and embracing off-grid solutions.



This initiative is captured in the recently approved Energy Transition Strategy (ETS ).



The strategy sets ambitious targets: about 2.5 million new grid connections and two million off-grid links. These efforts aim to ensure widespread energy access.



Additionally, Mozambique will enhance high-voltage lines to distribute hydroelectric power internally and to neighbors. This step is crucial for both domestic needs and future exports.



By 2030, Mozambique intends to upgrade its grid to support an energy supply between 28 and 32 TWh, with renewables playing a significant role.







Post-2030, the focus will shift to even greater grid expansion to accommodate 55 to 65 TWh, aiming for at least half from renewable sources.



President Filipe Nyusi has touted the ETS as a pathway for Mozambique to lead in climate innovation and attract green investments.



The country's rich renewable resources and natural gas reserves are central to this vision.



The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has earmarked an $80 billion investment for the ETS through 2050.



This investment highlights Mozambique's commitment to sustainable growth and global emission reduction.



Plans from 2024 to 2030 include adding 3.5 GW of hydroelectric capacity and modernizing the grid for increased renewable generation.



The government also plans to promote solar and wind power and to develop green industrial parks.



These comprehensive steps reflect Mozambique's dedication to achieving energy access for all, fostering environmental sustainability, and pursuing economic growth through its unique energy landscape.

Background









Mozambique, a gas powerhouse, faces a significant energy access deficit, with 22 million lacking electricity.



Almost half of Mozambique's families lack home electricity, with nearly 20% relying on solar panels.



INE's 2022 survey found that over 6.3 million Mozambican households had electricity connections.









Of this, 32% accessed electricity through the national grid and 18.1% through other sources.









INE study highlights Mozambique exports 50% of its energy, mainly to South Africa, constituting about 80% of exports.









MENAFN14022024007421016031ID1107849432