MSCI Decision May Boost Brazilian Stocks In US By $4.7 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following MSCI's recent announcement, Brazilian companies trading on foreign exchanges might soon enjoy a significant financial boost.



Starting in August, these listings will qualify for the MSCI Brazil index.



This change could channel $4.7 billion into companies like Nu Holdings (Nubank ), StoneCo, XP, and PagSeguro, Morgan Stanley strategists report.



The firms, which went public in the US over the last six years, stand at a turning point.



This move by MSCI opens doors to the vast American market and promises passive investment flows.







Nubank, StoneCo, XP, and PagSeguro, in particular, are poised for inclusion.



Brazilian companies have eyed US listings to tap into deeper investment pools and secure higher valuations.



Yet, some faced challenges, including low trade volumes and scant analyst attention. One such case is Vitru, a Brazilian education firm that chose to exit the US stock market .



This development underscores the evolving dynamics of global finance, illustrating how strategic decisions can significantly impact companies across borders.



It highlights the interconnectedness of markets and the opportunities and challenges of international listings.

