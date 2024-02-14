OPEC’S 2024 Forecast: A Surge In Global Oil Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OPEC expects a significant increase in global oil demand in 2024, forecasting a jump of 2.25 million barrels per day.



This projection is notably higher than the International Energy Agency's, highlighting the expected robust demand from China and India.



OPEC links this uptick to strong global economic growth, particularly in China, projecting further oil consumption increases.



For 2025, OPEC predicts even stronger oil demand, with China and the Middle East driving growth.



This outlook suggests oil use will rise for the next two decades, contrasting with predictions of a peak in demand by 2030 due to a shift towards cleaner energy.













OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, announced voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day for early 2024. Key contributors to these cuts include Saudi Arabia and Russia.









S&P Global points to Asia as the main driver of 2024's oil demand growth, with South Asian demand expected to outpace China's.



Jet fuel demand, particularly from China's reopening post-pandemic, is highlighted as a significant growth factor, although it's anticipated to decelerate in 2024.



OPEC forecasts non-OPEC oil supply, led by the US and Canada , won't match rising demand, giving OPEC substantial price influence.



This imbalance underscores the need for higher OPEC production to meet global demand.



The forecast highlights evolving global oil market dynamics, emphasizing emerging economies' economic growth in shaping oil demand.



Despite potential economic challenges, OPEC's optimistic view reaffirms oil's enduring demand and significance in the global energy landscape.

MENAFN14022024007421016031ID1107849429