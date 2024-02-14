Weather And Market Dynamics Impact Soybean And Coffee Prices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, both soybean and coffee prices witnessed declines in major markets, driven by improved weather conditions in South America and a strong US dollar.



On the Chicago Board of Trade, soybean prices dropped due to beneficial rainfall in Argentina, enhancing the crop outlook and influencing global market prices.



Meanwhile, NYSE's Arabica coffee prices fell due to Brazil's rainfall forecasts and updated harvest estimates, marking a significant trading day.



The March 2024 soybean contract fell by 6.75 points to $11.86 per bushel, while coffee for the same month decreased by 3.10%, ending at 192.50 cents per pound.



This trend was consistent across other contract months for both commodities, showing a clear reaction to environmental and economic factors.







Changes were attributed to various factors, including the dollar hitting a three-month high, and exerting downward pressure on commodity prices.



Regional updates, like improved weather in Argentina for soybeans and in Brazil for coffee, alleviated supply constraint worries.



Furthermore, market adjustments responded to updated Brazilian coffee harvest forecasts by Safras & Mercado and increased export expectations by Comexim.



These shifts highlight the interconnectedness of weather, economic indicators, and market sentiments in the global trade of agricultural commodities.



Improved weather conditions in key production areas directly led to price adjustments, demonstrating the fluid nature of commodity trading.



Soybean and coffee price fluctuations highlight traders' challenges in navigating agricultural output's direct impact on global market trends.

