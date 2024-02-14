Surge In US Dollar Amid Inflation Surprises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar soared to a peak not seen since last November on the global stage as investors reconsidered the likelihood of near-term interest rate reductions.



This adjustment came while domestic markets paused for Carnival, throwing a spotlight on the international response to US inflation figures.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January rose by 0.03%, edging above the 0.02% increase analysts had predicted.



This led to a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.1% in the US.



Though not the Fed's favored gauge of inflation, these numbers are set to shape the central bank's cautious stance and recalibrate rate cut forecasts.







The Dollar Index (DXY ) experienced a notable jump following the CPI news, nearing the 105 level, a milestone last touched in November.



By the afternoon, the DXY had climbed 0.7%, surpassing 104.8 points.



Concurrently, yields on US Treasury bonds rose, with the 10-year note's yield climbing past 4.26%, reaching its highest in over two months.



Persistent US inflation suggests the Fed may prolong higher interest rates, influencing global bond demand and impacting emerging markets.



The spot dollar closed the week 0.7% lower against the Brazilian real, ending at R$4.95 from an initial R$5.01.







Fed Holds Rates Steady Amidst Rate Cut Speculation







At January's end, the Fed held interest rates steady between 5.25% and 5.50%. Market watchers had eyed a potential rate cut beginning as early as May.



But, post-CPI, the consensus for unchanged rates has solidified.



Danilo Igliori, Nomad's Chief Economist, suggests January's CPI dampens the Fed's room to maneuver on rate reductions.



Inflation outpacing forecasts all but rules out rate cuts in March, shifting focus to later in the year.



Igliori emphasizes that the final push against inflation is proving tougher than last year's expectations suggested.









This narrative highlights the complex relationship between inflation data, central bank policies, and their wide-ranging effects on global financial markets.









