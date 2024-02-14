Report shows BRICS countries grasp USD45 trillion in investable wealth

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking report from Henley & Partners has unveiled that the combined investable wealth of the BRICS nations has reached an impressive USD45 trillion. Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS group recently expanded with the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in January of this year.



The BRICS Wealth Report highlights that within this economic bloc, there are currently 1.6 million individuals with investable assets exceeding USD1 million, including over 4,700 individuals with assets surpassing USD100 million and over 500 billionaires. Notably, the number of millionaires is projected to experience an 85 percent growth over the next decade.



This diverse group of nations now represents 45 percent of the global population and contributes to 36 percent of the global GDP, surpassing the G7's 30 percent share. The recent inclusion of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries is seen not only as a political realignment but also as a recognition of their expanding economic influence. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, emphasizes that the MENA region, historically significant due to its energy resources, is now playing a more diversified economic role.



Steffen further underscores that the participation of MENA countries in BRICS opens up new possibilities for global investors. This expansion offers access to rapidly growing consumer markets, strategic geographic positioning, and unique cultural and business environments beyond the region.



China leads the BRICS bloc with the largest number of millionaires, boasting 862,400 individuals, while India follows with 326,400 millionaires. The report predicts substantial growth in millionaire numbers over the next decade, with China and India projected to experience an 85 percent and 110 percent increase, respectively.



This article delves into the comprehensive findings of the BRICS Wealth Report, examining the economic significance of this dynamic group of nations, their expanding wealth, and the potential implications for global investors. The analysis covers the strategic positioning of BRICS, the influence of MENA countries, and the anticipated growth in millionaires, providing insights into the evolving landscape of the global economy.





