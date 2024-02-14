Mumbai-Bound Indigo Flight Gets Bomb Threat Before Landing

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai

:

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday (Feb 13) . A threatening note written on a tissue paper was discovered in the toilet of the flight, about 40 kilometres away from landing at the Mumbai airport.

The flight, 6E-5188, was coming from Chennai when the Air Traffic Control (ATC) got information about the threatening note.

"There is a bomb in my bag. If we land in Mumbai, everyone will die. I am a terrorist. I am angry and everyone will die because of revenge," the note read.

When the note was recovered, there was panic among the passengers on the flight.

The cabin crew immediately alerted the captain, who informed the ATC about the incident. The local police and other agencies were informed as well.

Passengers were asked to quickly deboard when the flight landed in Mumbai, following which a thorough check of the flight was conducted. However, nothing suspicious was found.

The Mumbai Police registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and further investigation was underway, an airport police station official was quoted by news agency

as saying.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat post-landing in Mumbai. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per the guidelines by airport security agencies," the airline said in a statement.

