Riyadh Air Enters Strategic Partnership With Sabre

The new national airline of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air, has announced a collaboration with Sabre Corporation.

This strategic partnership will enable Riyadh Air's "commitment to enhancing" operational efficiency and driving "incremental revenue gains" through Sabre's end-to-end network planning and optimisation solutions.



Under this "groundbreaking" deal, Riyadh Air has chosen Sabre's suite of solutions, including Sabre Schedule Manager, Sabre Slot Manager, Sabre Profit Manager, and Sabre Market Intelligence – Global Demand Data (GDD) to achieve its strategic goals and drive its vision.

"Sabre's technology provides a new level of insight that will enable Riyadh Air to make informed network planning and commercial decisions, ensuring greater revenue returns, allowing us to invest more in enhancing the overall passenger experience,” said Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer of Riyadh Air.



“We have carefully selected a stable of world class technical suppliers to power Riyadh Air towards its maiden flight in 2025, and this collaboration is a key milestone in our journey to achieve operational excellence and scale our business efficiently."

The companies said this strategic alliance signifies a "commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for sustainable growth, improved efficiency, and enhanced profitability".

"Sabre has a strong reputation for driving results through our innovative solutions that enable airlines to respond swiftly to competitor changes, identify new market opportunities, and optimise flight times for incremental revenue gains,” said Garry Wiseman, chief product and technology officer of Sabre Travel Solutions.



“Our end-to-end Network Planning and Optimization suite has been a cornerstone of commercial planning for over two decades, supporting brand differentiation and operational excellence."

