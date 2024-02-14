No Place For The Palestinians Of Gaza To Go

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On February 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his army would advance into Rafah, the last remaining city in Gaza not occupied by the Israelis. Most of the 2.3 million Palestinians who live in Gaza had fled to its southern border with Egypt after being told by the Israelis on October 13, 2023, that the north had to be abandoned and that the south would be a“safe zone.”

As the Palestinians from the north, particularly from Gaza City, began their march south – often on foot – they were attacked by Israeli forces, who gave them no safe passage. The Israelis said that anything south of Wadi Gaza, which divides the narrow strip, would be safe, but then as the Palestinians moved into Deir-al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah, they found the Israeli jets following them and the Israeli troops coming after them.

Now, Netanyahu has said his forces will enter Rafah to combat Hamas. On February 11, Netanyahu told NBC News that Israel would provide“safe passage for the civilian population” and that there would be no“catastrophe.”

Catastrophe

The use of the word“catastrophe” is significant. This is the accepted English translation of the Arabic nakba, used since 1948 to describe the forced removal that year of half of the Palestinian population from their homes.

Netanyahu's use of the term comes after high officials of the Israeli government have already spoken of a“Gaza Nakba” or a“Second Nakba.” These phrases formed part of South Africa's application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 29, 2023, alleging that they are part of the“expressions of genocidal intent against the Palestinian people by Israeli state officials.”