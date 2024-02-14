Two American Caesars At The Rubicon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the founding of their republic, Americans have been fond of comparing it to the republic of ancient Rome.
That comparison now seems timely. The situation of the American republic at the start of 2024 CE evokes, in two non-negligible respects, that of the Roman republic
just before
49
BCE.
Around
January 10 of
that year,
Julius
Caesar, who was not only governor of Gaul and Illyria but also the leader of Rome's
populares
– its populist party, based in
its
largely working-class
plebeian
order
–
crossed
the Rubicon
and invaded
Italy with a single understrength legion. Caesar chased his even less-prepared
political
foes out of Rome within a week and out of Italy within two months.
Caesar crossed the Rubicon
because his political foes had prevented him from standing
for election as consul without being prosecuted on criminal charges in courts
that his foes
controlled. Caesar's foes
– whom Cicero like to call the
optimes, the party of“the best” –
were based in Rome's ruling-elite orders, the patricians
and
equites.
On January 7, 49 BCE,
Rome's
patrician-controlled Senate enacted a measure forbidding Caesar to stand for election as consul, an office that entailed immunity from criminal prosecution, without first surrendering his provincial governorships, each of which also conferred immunity from prosecution.
Caesar, having the support of most non-elite Romans, was generally expected to win
election
as
consul
if he was allowed to stand for that election. However,
the patriciate and its clients controlled the
courts, and sought either to prosecute Caesar before he could stand for election, or else to keep
him from standing for election
and then prosecute him when his governorships expired.
The Senate enacted its January 7 measure over the veto of a plebeian tribune, declaring a state of emergency to justify this deviation from
Rome's
constitution. During the previous century, the patricians had repeatedly killed populist leaders extrajudicially under cover of such a senatorial emergency decree
(called
senatus
consultum
ultimum).
In sum,
Rome's
patricians ensured that Caesar was amply motivated.
