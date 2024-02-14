Two American Caesars At The Rubicon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the founding of their republic, Americans have been fond of comparing it to the republic of ancient Rome.



That comparison now seems timely. The situation of the American republic at the start of 2024 CE evokes, in two non-negligible respects, that of the Roman republic

just before

49

BCE.

Around

January 10 of

that year,

Julius

Caesar, who was not only governor of Gaul and Illyria but also the leader of Rome's

populares

– its populist party, based in

its

largely working-class

plebeian

order

–

crossed

the Rubicon

and invaded

Italy with a single understrength legion. Caesar chased his even less-prepared

political

foes out of Rome within a week and out of Italy within two months.



Caesar crossed the Rubicon

because his political foes had prevented him from standing

for election as consul without being prosecuted on criminal charges in courts

that his foes

controlled. Caesar's foes

– whom Cicero like to call the

optimes, the party of“the best” –

were based in Rome's ruling-elite orders, the patricians

and

equites.

On January 7, 49 BCE,

Rome's

patrician-controlled Senate enacted a measure forbidding Caesar to stand for election as consul, an office that entailed immunity from criminal prosecution, without first surrendering his provincial governorships, each of which also conferred immunity from prosecution.



Caesar, having the support of most non-elite Romans, was generally expected to win

election

as

consul

if he was allowed to stand for that election. However,

the patriciate and its clients controlled the

courts, and sought either to prosecute Caesar before he could stand for election, or else to keep

him from standing for election

and then prosecute him when his governorships expired.



The Senate enacted its January 7 measure over the veto of a plebeian tribune, declaring a state of emergency to justify this deviation from

Rome's

constitution. During the previous century, the patricians had repeatedly killed populist leaders extrajudicially under cover of such a senatorial emergency decree

(called

senatus

consultum

ultimum).



In sum,

Rome's

patricians ensured that Caesar was amply motivated.