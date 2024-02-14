Myanmar Junta Press-Gang Drive Certain To Backfire

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Myanmar's auto-destruct military regime has produced another data point of desperation by invoking an unused conscription law, fueling alarm that men aged between 18 and 35 and women between 18 and 27 could be called up for duty for anywhere between two to five years.

The State Administration Council (SAC) Notification No 27/2024 issued on February 10 brought the law into force immediately and marked the first time Myanmar has used conscription. Like everything it does, the SAC is following an incoherent plan that is little more than making it up as you go along.

The People's Military Service Law (2010) was one of those“sleeper” laws of the State Peace and Development Council (SPDC) junta, among many others, along with the ultimate legal weapon: the 2008 Constitution that served to“justify” the 2021 coup.

The conscription law was always one of those military insurance policies established before the 2010 election and the beginning of the so-called“transition” to“discipline-flourishing democracy.”



It raised concern at the time, especially as Myanmar was reviled for having so many child soldiers, but it was lost in the rising optimism of the democratic transition. The military then had the National League for Democracy (NLD) government to thank for retaining a repressive legal apparatus and refusing to reform or repeal legislation – including the military conscription law – from the books when it gained power in 2016.

But conscription wasn't necessary for that period as recruitment levels for officers and ranks appeared to be stable. The multiple conflicts that persisted during the past 14 years did actually produce considerable battlefield casualties for the Myanmar army, especially in fighting in Kachin state between 2011 to 2013 and in Rakhine state between 2018-2020 , when thousands were killed in combat.



Invoking the conscription law now is clear evidence the military regime is facing a serious personnel shortage from battlefield losses over the past three years. The losses have been especially dramatic over the last three months in multiple battles following the surprise Operation 1027 insurgent offensive in northern Shan State and the remarkable recent spectacle of Myanmar army and police units fleeing into Bangladesh and India to escape the Arakan Army (AA).

Fundamentally, this conscription drive is about manpower and the urgent need to replenish frontline infantry units. The regime must realize it is facing defeat on multiple fronts and has dwindling public support even from its base: the wider Myanmar population has despised the army since the coup and the extreme brutality inflicted on civilians.

A soldier stands next to a detained man during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 3, 2021. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Stringer