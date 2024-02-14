BELTRAIDE Consultations With Blue Economy Stakeholders To Improve Investments

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The government of Belize has identified investment in priority sectors, as a key driver of economic development. BELTRAIDE is supporting the Inter- American Development (IDB) in building a strategy to attract foreign direct investment specifically in the blue economy to complement existing business operations. The development of the strategy is being led by OCO Global, a technology-based advisory firm focused on trade, investment, and economic development.

BelizeINVEST, a unit of BELTRAIDE, facilitated consultation meetings along with two consultants from OCO Global to engage with various stakeholders operating in the Fisheries and Mariculture sector, as well as government agencies. The intent is to gather feedback on the strengths, opportunities, and gaps within the Blue Economy sector, to increase investments.

BELTRAIDE and the consultants met with representatives from the ministry of tourism and diaspora relations; ministry of blue economy & civil aviation, Belize Fisheries Cooperative Association, Belize Federation of Fishers, Belize Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), ministry of economic development, ministry of sustainable development, climate change and disaster risk management, TASA, Northern Fishermen Cooperative, Belize Fisheries Department, Belize Port Authority, and the Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The output of the consultancy, in line with the macroeconomic development objectives of Plan Belize, will encompass an analysis of the current state of the Blue Economy sector and the potential opportunities to attract investments.

