Mastercard Selects Archetype For Asia-Pacific PR Duties

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE -

Mastercard has selected Archetype to handle its Asia-Pacific PR hub mandate, PRovoke Media can reveal, after

parting ways with Golin last year.



Mastercard communications SVP Barkha Patel-Zinzuwadia confirmed the shift "following a very rigorous pitch process through the second half of 2023."



"[Archetype] will work with our various partner agencies in the local markets across the region to drive Mastercard's overall communications agenda forward," she added.



According to sources familiar with the situation, at least three firms were invited to contend for the six-figure assignment. Incumbent agency Golin - which had held the assignment for more than three years - did not participate.



The remit involves leading corporate communications, storytelling and strategic engagement for Mastercard at a regional level, but does not include local market PR assignments in Asia-Pacific. The majority of these remain handled by Weber Shandwick.



In addition to Weber Shandwick, Mastercard also works with Ketchum at a global level, notably in the US.



In Asia-Pacific, the company's communications are led by Patel-Zinzuwadia, while Julie Nestor oversees all marketing and communications.

MENAFN14022024000219011063ID1107849407