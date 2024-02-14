               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Norsk Hydro: Key Information Related To Proposed Cash Dividend


2/14/2024 1:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.5 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.5 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 May 2024
Ex-date: 8 May 2024
Record date: 10 May 2024
Payment date: 21 May 2024
Date of approval: 7 May 2024

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


