Norsk Hydro: Key Information Related To Proposed Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.5 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2023.
Dividend amount: NOK 2.5 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 May 2024
Ex-date: 8 May 2024
Record date: 10 May 2024
Payment date: 21 May 2024
Date of approval: 7 May 2024
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
