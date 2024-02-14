Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key Information Relating To The Dividend For The Fourth Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bermuda, February 14, 2024
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2023
Dividend amount: $0.65
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: February 19, 2024
Ex-date: February 20, 2024
Record date: February 21, 2024
Payment date: February 29, 2024
Date of Approval: February 13, 2024
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: ...
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN14022024004107003653ID1107849385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.