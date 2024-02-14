Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key Information Relating To The Dividend For The Fourth Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bermuda, February 14, 2024

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2023

Dividend amount: $0.65

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: February 19, 2024

Ex-date: February 20, 2024

Record date: February 21, 2024

Payment date: February 29, 2024

Date of Approval: February 13, 2024

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: ...

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act