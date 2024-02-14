ASML Publishes 2023 Annual Reports

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, February 14, 2024 - Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2023 Annual Reports.

The 2023 Annual Reports ('Small patterns. Big impact') reflect on ASML's business model and strategy, corporate governance, and financial performance.

The 2023 Annual Reports also provide information about ASML's contributions to a better, more inclusive and sustainable future through technology. The report includes messages from our CEO, CFO, CTO and CBO, as well as from ASML's Supervisory Board Chairman and Remuneration Committee Chairman. In addition, you can read more about our employees and the impact they have, both on our business and society. The full reports and introductory video with CFO Roger Dassen are published on our website

ASML's primary accounting standard is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the US. In addition to reporting in accordance with US GAAP, ASML also reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS') for statutory purposes. The most significant recurring differences between US GAAP and IFRS that affect ASML concern the capitalization of certain product development costs and accounting for income taxes. The reporting criteria used for the preparation of the non-financial information are the Global Reporting Initiative standards.

ASML will file its 2023 Annual Report based on US GAAP with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its 2023 Annual Report based on IFRS-EU with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ASML's 2023 Annual Report based on US GAAP will also be available at The 2023 Annual Report based on IFRS will be published at

ASML will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Veldhoven on April 24, 2024. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available at on March 11, 2024.