Kitron: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.75 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 25 April 2024

* Ex-date: 26 April 2024

* Record date: 29 April 2024

* Payment date: On or about 16 May 2024

* Date of approval: 25 April 2024

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



