Spinal Implant And Devices Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 15.05 Billion By 2027 At 5.7% CAGR, Says AMR

Spinal Implant and Devices Market 2024

The major factors that contribute toward growth of the market include shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures; rise in elderly population.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spinal Implant and Devices Market by Type (Spinal Fusion Implants, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices, Motion Preservation Devices, and Spine Biologics) and Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global spinal implants and devices market was valued at USD 11.35 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Spinal implants are devices used to enable fusion and improve stability of spine, strengthen the spine, and treat spinal level deformities. Spinal implants are used to treat various disorders such as scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, kyphosis, and fracture. Its primary function is to help fuse two vertebrae together and replace natural disc material. Majority of hospitals have independently announced a reduction, postponement, or cancellation of elective surgeries, including many orthopedic and spine cases which is expected to hamper the market growth.

The major factors that contribute toward growth of the spinal implant and devices market include shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures; rise in elderly population; surge in prevalence of spinal disorders, owing to sedentary lifestyle; and advancements in spine surgery. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, present pandemic situation, and stringent regulatory approvals are expected to restrain the spinal implant and devices market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets are expected to drive the demand for spinal implants and devices. In addition, advancement in augmented and virtual reality, endoscopic surgery and 3D printed implants for minimally invasive surgery is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Top Spinal Implants and Devices Manufacturers: -

. Medtronic plc

. Stryker Corporation

. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

. Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

. NuVasive, Inc.

. Globus Medical Inc.

. B. Braun Melsungen AG

. Alphatec Holdings Inc.

. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Spinal Implants and Devices Market Segmentation:-

The spinal implants and devices market can be segmented based on product type, material, surgery type, end-user, and region.

By product type:

. Spinal fusion devices

. Non-fusion devices

. Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices

. Spinal bone growth stimulators

. Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices

. Others

By material:

. Metal

. Polymer

. Ceramic

. Others

By surgery type:

. Open surgery

. Minimally invasive surgery

By end-user:

. Hospitals

. Specialty clinics

. Ambulatory surgery centers

By Region, North America accounted for the majority of revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of spinal implants and devices in surgery, rise in procedure volumes from rapidly aging population, and increase in incidence of spinal disorders and impairments, such as spinal stenosis. Moreover, improvement in healthcare expenditure further boosts sales of implants and devices. North America is the largest contributor registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period at a CAGR of 6.9%. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs in these countries also boosts the spinal implant and devices market growth

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Spinal Implant and Devices Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Spinal Implant and Devices Market opportunity.

. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. In-depth analysis of the dental handpieces market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Spinal Implant and Devices Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

