Excise Inspector Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) A circle inspector of the excise department was killed and an assistant sub-inspector injured in a road accident in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night.

The police officials, who were riding a motorcycle, were rammed by a car which was being driven in the wrong direction.

The accident occurred past midnight near Rangareddy district court in LB Nagar area under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Charminar excise circle inspector Sadiq Ali died on the spot while assistant sub-inspector Khwaja Wali Moinuddin of the same police station was injured.

The person driving the car escaped leaving behind the vehicle.

The police officials, who reside at government quarters in Malakpet, were returning home after attending a function in LB Nagar.

Police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding driver.

