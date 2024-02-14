Cyprus Asks Germany To Assist In Resuming Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NICOSIA, Feb 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – Cypriot President, Nikos Christodoulides, yesterday, asked Germany to effectively assist in resuming the peace talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We exchanged some opinions as to how Germany can facilitate a solution,” Christodoulides told journalists, during a tour with visiting German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Steinmeier started a three-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever by a German head of state, since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1960.

“Germany stands ready to support the UN process,” he said.

UN envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, visited Cyprus two weeks ago, in efforts to resume the Cyprus peace process.– NNN-XINHUA