15 Killed, Seven Injured In Multiple-Car Collision In Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 14 (NNN-MENA) – Fifteen people were killed and seven others injured yesterday, in a multiple-vehicle collision, on Cairo-Alexandria desert road, near Amreya City, north of the Egyptian capital.

Security forces and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene of the accident. The injured were transported to the hospital for treatment, local authorities said.

Traffic officers are working to restore traffic flow, and the cause of the accident is pending further investigation.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, as a result of speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.– NNN-MENA

