(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Balazs Orban, disclosed that several European Union (EU) leaders explicitly warned Orban that they would economically cripple Hungary if he opposed a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) economic aid package for Ukraine. The massive four-year aid package received approval from European Union leaders earlier this month after Orban withdrew his initial veto, securing minor concessions from the other 26 member states. These concessions included an annual debate on implementation and a commitment to assess the package's impact on the European Union budget after two years.



Prior to the approval of the aid package, the Financial Times reported that the European Council had devised a plan to slash funding to Budapest and destabilize the Hungarian economy if Orban persisted with his veto. Balazs Orban, not related to the prime minister, revealed to Austria's Exxpress newspaper that multiple European Union leaders directly conveyed this threat to Viktor Orban.



"Leading politicians called my prime minister and explained this to him openly. We rejected this approach. It contradicts the basic idea of the European Union. This is de-facto political rape," stated Balazs Orban in the interview.



Following the Financial Times article, Viktor Orban accused the European Council of attempting to "blackmail" him. While acknowledging the authenticity of the council's plan, Orban did not specify whether he had been directly threatened by any European Union heads of state. The allegations highlight the contentious negotiations and high-stakes diplomacy surrounding the economic aid package for Ukraine, raising questions about the ethical boundaries of leveraging economic coercion within the European Union.



This article explores the intricate details of the unfolding diplomatic tension, delving into the potential repercussions for Hungary-European Union relations and the broader implications for the European Union's internal dynamics. It examines the accusations of political maneuvering and economic threats, shedding light on the complexities of navigating geopolitical alliances within the European Union. As Hungary contends with allegations of coercion, the episode underscores the challenges of consensus-building and the delicate balance between diplomatic negotiations and respecting the principles of the European Union.



