Dangerous Sun Spots Detected

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Astrophysicists have discovered a huge cluster of spots on the
Sun. These spots may pose a threat of a powerful solar flare, Azernews reports, citing portal Spaceweather.
NASA's Perseverance rover first discovered a large group of
AR3576 sunspots last week and photographed it with a MASTCAM
camera. These spots extend for at least 150,000 kilometers and have
four dark cores, each larger than the Earth. They can be seen in
ordinary glasses used to observe solar eclipses.
Observations show that AR3576 has a complex magnetic structure.
In the central part of the group, the positive and negative poles
are located so close that there is a danger of blocking magnetic
lines of force that can cause powerful solar explosions. According
to forecasts by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration), sunspots can cause powerful X-class
explosions.
The AR3576 spot is currently located on the Earth-facing side of
the Sun, and if possible explosions are accompanied by coronal mass
ejections, this may cause a high risk of geomagnetic storms.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107849337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.