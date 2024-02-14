               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dangerous Sun Spots Detected


2/14/2024 1:11:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Astrophysicists have discovered a huge cluster of spots on the Sun. These spots may pose a threat of a powerful solar flare, Azernews reports, citing portal Spaceweather.

NASA's Perseverance rover first discovered a large group of AR3576 sunspots last week and photographed it with a MASTCAM camera. These spots extend for at least 150,000 kilometers and have four dark cores, each larger than the Earth. They can be seen in ordinary glasses used to observe solar eclipses.

Observations show that AR3576 has a complex magnetic structure. In the central part of the group, the positive and negative poles are located so close that there is a danger of blocking magnetic lines of force that can cause powerful solar explosions. According to forecasts by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), sunspots can cause powerful X-class explosions.
The AR3576 spot is currently located on the Earth-facing side of the Sun, and if possible explosions are accompanied by coronal mass ejections, this may cause a high risk of geomagnetic storms.

