Retail Sales Volume In Türkiye Rises 11.4% In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of retail sales in Türkiye rose 11.4% annually in
December, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco climbed 8.7%, while those of
non-food products increased 16.9% and fuel slipped 5.1%, according
to TurkStat.
Retail turnover with current prices, meanwhile, surged 80%
year-on-year.
"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by
78.8%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 85.1%,
automotive fuel sales increased by 62.9%," added TurkStat.
