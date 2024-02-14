Retail Sales Volume In Türkiye Rises 11.4% In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of retail sales in Türkiye rose 11.4% annually in December, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco climbed 8.7%, while those of non-food products increased 16.9% and fuel slipped 5.1%, according to TurkStat.

Retail turnover with current prices, meanwhile, surged 80% year-on-year.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 78.8%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 85.1%, automotive fuel sales increased by 62.9%," added TurkStat.