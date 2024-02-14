Russians Shell Donetsk Region's Selydove Two Times Overnight, Hospital Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 14, the Russian forces shelled Selydove in the Donetsk region two times. One person was injured; about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other towns.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Another attack on Selydove – one person was injured. Around 1 a.m., the town came under another shelling - one of the hospital buildings was damaged. Three people, including a child, are likely trapped under the rubble," the report says.
Rescuers, police officers and local authorities are working at the scene.
The rescuers are conducting search operations, extinguishing a fire and evacuating patients from the damaged premises.
A total of 27 personnel and 6 vehicles are involved.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russians attacked Selydove late on the evening of February 13. They hit a five-story building, destroying 12 apartments in one of the building's sections.
