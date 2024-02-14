U.S. House Of Representatives Will Support Aid To Ukraine - Senate Majority Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. House of Representatives will approve an aid bill for Ukraine supported by the Senate.

This was stated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Ukrinform reports citing The Guardian .

“US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he was confident a $95 billion bill providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allies would pass the House of Representatives with support from both Republicans and Democrats if there were a vote,” the report says.

Schumer called on House leaders“to do the right thing and allow a vote.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the US Senate passed a $95.3 billion national security bill that includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funding to other US allies and partners. The bill still needs to be voted on in the House of Representatives to become law.

